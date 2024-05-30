Firefighters kept out of burning Chelsea warehouse, "It's too dangerous"

CHELSEA - Smoke could be seen for miles around Chelsea Thursday as a fire gutted a vacant warehouse and caused the roof to collapse.

It started around 10 a.m. in the basement a commercial building on Revere Beach Parkway that was once home to Russo's Tuxedo Shop.

No one was hurt and there's no word yet on how the fire started.

Fire at vacant warehouse in Chelsea on May 30, 2024. Paul Koolloian

"It's just whatever's in there is all combustible, there's no sprinkler system," said Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri. "Right now, the fire's just running its course. We're not putting anyone in, it's too dangerous. Sections of the roof have already collapsed. So we're just going to stay for exterior operations and keep dumping water on it."

A triple-decker home nearby was evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters from Belmont, Medford, Everett and Revere were also called in to help.