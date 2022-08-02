More than 30 people forced out of homes after fire destroys Chelsea triple decker

More than 30 people forced out of homes after fire tears through Chelsea triple decker

CHELSEA - More than 30 people were forced out of their homes in Chelsea after a triple decker was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning.

Cell phone video showed huge flames coming out of the back of the house on Blossom Street just after 1 a.m. There are six units in the three-story home and everyone escaped safely.

Chelsea 4th Alarm 43-45 Blossom St. Ok for media use with credit to Paul Koolloian pic.twitter.com/KOMAMZSPhA — @paulkoolloian (@paulkoolloian1) August 2, 2022

Firefighters faced several challenges. They had water problems from the start because of a bad hydrant and the hot weather made conditions tough.

"Weather is definitely a factor. It's humid out, you can't go as long as you want to in weather like this," Deputy Fire Chief Michael Masucci told reporters.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the home is a total loss.