Man stabbed outside Chelsea Market Basket in dispute possibly over parking space

CHELSEA - A 50-year-old man was stabbed outside the Market Basket in Chelsea Monday in a dispute possibly over a parking space, police said.

The man suffered from a minor injury in the incident on Everett Ave. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for evaluation.

The victim was able to get the license plate of the suspect, who was later identified as 25-year-old Victor Rojas Avalos. Police went to the Avalos's home in Revere and arrested him without incident.

He is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is set to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Tuesday.