CHELSEA - A crane fell over at a construction site in Chelsea Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. near a house on 6th Street.

There's no word yet if anyone was hurt or what caused the crane to collapse.

Sixth St. next to Commuter Rail pic.twitter.com/Y76hpW1gp0 — @paulkoolloian (@paulkoolloian1) March 21, 2023

Police have the street blocked off. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.