Chelmsford offering free tows on New Year's Eve in effort to cut down on drunk drivers

BOSTON – If you're celebrating New Year's Eve in Chelmsford Sunday night, you can be sure to get home safely even if you've had too much to drink.

Drivers who don't feel like they can safely drive home can get a free ride and a free tow thanks to a program that's been held each New Year's Eve for nearly a decade.

Anyone in need of a ride can call Chelmsford police or Christopher's Towing for a safe ride home and complimentary towing anywhere in the Merrimack Valley.

The service is available 24/7 with no questions asked.

This is the eighth year that the program has been offered in an effort to reduce impaired driving during the holiday season.