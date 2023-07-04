Car slams through Chelmsford home

CHELMSFORD – A driver escaped serious injury after crashed through a home in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Proctor Road.

The Chelmsford Fire Department said a car plowed through a garage and out the other side of the home.

The vehicle hit gas and electric meters.

According to firefighters, the driver had minor injuries. The home was evacuated.

It took about two hours to remove the car from the home, which sustained serious structural damage. National Gird responded to the home to shut off the utilities.