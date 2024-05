Chef Kate Smith from Newton Center's Thistle and Leek cooks paella on the grill

Chef Kate Smith from Newton Center's Thistle and Leek cooks paella on the grill

Chef Kate Smith from Newton Center's Thistle and Leek cooks paella on the grill

Sponsored by Clarke

After graduating from Boston University, Kate Smith spent time working at some of the northeast's most renowned kitchens before opening Thistle and Leek in Newton Center. Now she joins Host Rachel Holt in the Test Kitchen to cook up her signature paella. She said many of her dishes are inspired by her travels in Europe.