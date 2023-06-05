"Cheers" bar sells for $675,000 at auction
DALLAS - The "true star" of the television show "Cheers" has been sold at auction for a hefty sum.
The bar where Sam Malone greeted customers went for $675,000, Dallas-based Heritage Auctions announced.
"The bar was the singular artifact that the whole cast gathered around in the 275-episode run," Heritage said.
The antique brass cash register that sat on the back bar sold for $40,000.
The items are from TV memorabilia enthusiast James Comisar's collection. He said the bar from "Cheers," complete with the names of the show's stars carved into it, was in studio storage with a dead skunk in it when he acquired it.
The show set in Boston ran for 11 seasons and is considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time.
