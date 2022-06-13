Watch CBS News
Movie prop $100 bill used at Chatham business

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CHATHAM – Police say someone attempted to use a movie prop $100 bill at a Cape Cod business over the weekend.

Chatham Police shared a photo of the bill, which includes some obvious signs it is fake.

A counterfeit movie prop bill used at a business in Chatham. Chatham Police

Printed on the bill is "For motion picture use only" and "This is not a legal tender," among other markings.

Police reminded all businesses to be on the lookout for any bills that seem like they could be fraudulent. 

First published on June 13, 2022 / 10:24 AM

