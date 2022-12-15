ATM torn apart in robbery attempt at Chase bank in Concord
CONCORD - Concord Police say someone tried to steal an ATM in town early Thursday morning.
An alarm went off at the Chase bank on Main Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived minutes later, they found the drive through ATM had been ripped apart.
It's not clear yet if any cash was stolen.
Police hope to have more information after going through security video at the scene.
