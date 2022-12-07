Watch CBS News
Local News

Two drivers killed in Charlton crash on Route 20

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CHARLTON - A three-car crash on Route 20 in Charlton left two people dead Wednesday morning and appears to have involved a wrong-way driver, State Police said.

MassDOT tweeted shortly before noon that the crash at Carroll Hill Road involved a boat trailer.

charlton-crash-boat.jpg
The crash on Route 20 in Charlton. CBS Boston

Police said drivers of two cars were killed in the crash. The third driver was not hurt.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. Police only said both were adults and driving their own cars.

It appears one of the drivers were going the wrong way on Route 20 East, police said. Both sides of Route 20 were temporarily shut down Wednesday.

The crash is under investigation. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 2:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.