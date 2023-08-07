Bruins' Charlie McAvoy celebrates wedding at Boston Public Library

Watch CBS News
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy gets married at Boston Public Library
BOSTON – There were wedding bells over the weekend for Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

On Saturday, he celebrated his wedding to college sweetheart Kiley Sullivan at the Boston Public Library.

McAvoy posted on Instagram, saying it was "the best day of his life."

The couple first met at Boston University.

Several current and former Bruins players were at the ceremony, including Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug and Tuukka Rask.

