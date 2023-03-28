Watch CBS News
Boston police search for suspect near Tobin Bridge after Charlestown crash

By Jordyn Jagolinzer

/ CBS Boston

Large police search underway for suspect near Tobin Bridge in Charlestown
Large police search underway for suspect near Tobin Bridge in Charlestown 01:07

CHARLESTOWN – Boston police and SWAT teams searched for several hours Tuesday for a suspect who ran off following a crash near the Tobin Bridge.

The search began just after noon. Police attempted to stop a man in a green car, but he crashed on Terminal Street and ran into a nearby building.

Boston police said they believe the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, had warrants out for his arrest.

Officers said they found a gun in the building, and searched for over three hours but have not yet located the man.

K-9 units, SWAT teams, Boston and Massachusetts State Police were all part of the search.

No further information is currently available.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 4:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

