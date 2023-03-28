Boston police search for suspect near Tobin Bridge after Charlestown crash

CHARLESTOWN – Boston police and SWAT teams searched for several hours Tuesday for a suspect who ran off following a crash near the Tobin Bridge.

The search began just after noon. Police attempted to stop a man in a green car, but he crashed on Terminal Street and ran into a nearby building.

Boston police said they believe the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, had warrants out for his arrest.

The vehicle involved in this incident was just towed from the scene… You can see the accident damage to its front. Police were seen investigating the inside of the car before it was taken away. Search still underway… pic.twitter.com/sVSq4XgIx1 — Jordyn Jagolinzer WBZ (@jorjagolinzer) March 28, 2023

Officers said they found a gun in the building, and searched for over three hours but have not yet located the man.

K-9 units, SWAT teams, Boston and Massachusetts State Police were all part of the search.

No further information is currently available.