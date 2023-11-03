Charlestown mother concerned about city water after infant tests high for lead

BOSTON - A Charlestown mother has the attention of Boston Sewer and Water after her infant tested high for lead.

"We took Cecilia to her appointment, and her lead level was high. It was a seven. Three and under is safe, and nine is a danger zone," said Janelle Bruno.

Bruno came home and tested her water for lead. It came back positive. She performed the same test with two other neighbors, and their homes also tested positive for lead in the water.

"I know they are going up and down Main Street now and replacing the pipes due to lead, so maybe there is a connection there?" said Bruno.

Janelle Bruno holds her daughter Cecilia as she tests the water in her Charlestown home for lead. CBS Boston

In January, Boston Sewer and Water (BSWC) launched a free service to change out lead service pipes. So far, they have changed 338, but their lead service pipe map shows 53 known lead service pipe issues still in Charlestown.

The Brunos' home is not on that map, because BSWC says their pipes were changed to copper in 2001.

Of BSWC's 585 investigations into potential lead services, done at the request of property owners who have received mailings and literature, 164, or 28%, have been positively identified as lead and scheduled for removal. So far, 421, or 72%, have been identified as non-lead materials.

BSWC is acting quickly to address the Bruno's concern. "Next week someone from the Boston Sewer and Water Company will come and shut off the water for six hours, and test it then," explained Bruno.

They will conduct three sample tests including the meter. A meter test would indicate it is coming from the side of Boston Sewer and Water, while the two other tests may point to an internal issue in their home. However other homes tested positive with Bruno's test swabs. The Brunos also recently had their home renovated, and the contractors put in PVC piping.

Doctors will be monitoring Cecilia to make sure she doesn't have any long-term effects. "We are going to take an iron supplement and start her on that. It helps the levels go down," Bruno said.