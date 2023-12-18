Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in Charlestown hit-and-run crash

By Matt Schooley

CHARLESTOWN – Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Charlestown early Monday morning.

It happened in the area of Dexter and Alford streets around 3 a.m.

Boston police said the driver fled the scene.

Traffic is being impacted in the area. Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

No additional details are currently available. 

First published on December 18, 2023 / 7:13 AM EST

