Pedestrian killed in Charlestown hit-and-run crash
CHARLESTOWN – Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Charlestown early Monday morning.
It happened in the area of Dexter and Alford streets around 3 a.m.
Boston police said the driver fled the scene.
Traffic is being impacted in the area. Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.
No additional details are currently available.
