Charlestown event space damaged by vandal reopens, "it's not going to stop us"

BOSTON - A popular spot in Charlestown that was badly vandalized is now reopening. Shelby Elwell is the general manager of The Anchor Boston. "It's pretty devastating. Instantly I was like why? Someone kind of went out of their way to physically destroy a lot of what we created and we're trying so hard to do a great thing," Elwell said.

Suspect captured on camera

Police say earlier this month the multi-story public gathering space was badly damaged. Authorities are now looking for a man who was caught on security camera destroying the property.

Suspect wanted for allegedly vandalizing The Anchor Boston in Charlestown. CBS Boston

"He must have used some sort of equipment to crowbar this open," Elwell said pointing at a gate. "Tore out all of the conduits, all of the power, took down all of our LED lights, our floor lighting. We have no power on the upper level anymore."

The damage was so severe they had to cancel their annual Anchor Winter Garden tree lighting service. Typically, the area would be full of lights and 200 Christmas trees.

"It really brings Charlestown and Navy Yard to life. Brings the communities out," Elwell said.

$100,000 in damage

While the upper level is being repaired at the tune of $100,000, The Anchor is moving forward with some of its lower-level activities.

"Today will be our first day back open limited capacity. We do have some power left to heat up a few of our holiday igloos and we will still be going forward with our college game day watches and things like that," she said.

The Anchor Boston in Charlestown. CBS Boston

They are also still collecting donations, toys, and clothing to help support the local community for those in need this holiday season.

"While it's really kind of easy to say let's shut down for the season, it would be a lot easier if we just come back in the spring and fix the damage, I don't want to do that because we created this thing for the community," she said.

Police are still asking the public to help identify the Grinch responsible for all this damage. "We have to kind of figure out why this happened, but it's not going to stop us in any capacity, just slow us down a little bit for the holiday season," Elwell said.