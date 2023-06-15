Charlestown residents demand answers about why Clougherty Pool is still closed for repairs

CHARLESTOWN - The summer heat is on its way, but certain Boston neighborhoods are still waiting for public pools to be renovated.

Clougherty Pool in Charlestown closed in 2022. Neighbors began digging and placing public records requests to find out why. They even staged a protest. The group known as "Friends of Clougherty Pool" discovered that the pool needed to be completely demolished.

"After years of pretty much neglect, it was rendered not safe anymore," said Mary Gillen with the Friends of Clougherty Pool, "This is where summer happens for everyone that doesn't go on vacation."

"At the beginning, we were told structural inefficiencies and danger of collapse. As we went further into it, we found out that the city established that it needs a full demo," said fellow Friends of Clougherty Pool member Erin Woods, "Assessments began 2014 when we were allocated $2.7 million for the repair of the pool, but that money disappeared from the budget in 2019. That was part of our quest to find out where the money went."

After going back and forth with city officials, the neighbors and the city secured $30 million to be budgeted for a new pool. City reps said the neighbors were also given a chance to vote on the new design. Demolition is slated to start this month. City reps said the pool will be done by next summer. Charlestown neighbors suggest other residents take action if they to see changes at their local pools.

"You have to stay strong. If you don't get the answer you want, keep pushing. A group of us got together and decided to push the issue more, so we went on fact finding mission to see what we could find out," explained Gillen.

Mirabella Pool in the North End and Paris Street Pool in East Boston are also going through repairs. The city said Mirabella will open on June 24. Paris Street is expected to re-open later this summer.