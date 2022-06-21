Charlestown residents demand answers after community pool closed for summer

CHARLESTOWN – Charlestown residents are demanding answers after learning their community pool is unsafe and won't be opening this summer.

The city said there are serious concerns at Clougherty Pool and opening it this summer will put the safety of swimmers and staff in jeopardy.

Members of the Charlestown community want to know what the problems are and when the city is going to fix them.

"A lot of people this is their summer place. This is where they come. They go to camp during the day and then they're up here from pretty much 5-8 o'clock," resident Mary Gillen said.

Residents said they want more communication from the mayor's office on why the pool is not opening.

According to Boston Centers for Youth and Families, a spring inspection of the pool showed deterioration of support columns holding up the pool, a broken electrical conduit exposing live wires under the pool, and corroded filtration tanks in danger of leaking, or worse, bursting.

The city hasn't given a timeline for reopening it.

They urge residents to use the Charlestown Community Center pool or the Mirabella Pool in the meantime.

"They're trying to tell us we can go to two indoor pools which isn't acceptable. Or we can take buses over to the North End pool, which the North End doesn't have space for us either," Gillen said.

Nearly 900 people have signed a petition that calls for repairs to be made immediately.

Residents said they are worried the pool will never open again.