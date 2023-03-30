Watch CBS News
Charles Wilkerson charged with stabbing Mass General Brigham bus driver in road rage dispute

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mass General Brigham bus driver stabbed while stopped in traffic
Mass General Brigham bus driver stabbed while stopped in traffic 00:24

ROSLINDALE – Charles Wilkerson of Norwood turned himself into police hours after he allegedly stabbed a Mass General Brigham bus driver in a case of apparent road rage.

The stabbing happened on Washington Street in Roslindale just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Boston police said the shuttle bus driver was stabbed in the leg after what began as a road rage incident.

Wilkerson began to fight with the victim, stabbed him, and left the area, police said. He turned himself into police around 9 p.m.

There were several people inside the shuttle bus when the stabbing happened.

