Charles Wilkerson charged with stabbing Mass General Brigham bus driver in road rage dispute

ROSLINDALE – Charles Wilkerson of Norwood turned himself into police hours after he allegedly stabbed a Mass General Brigham bus driver in a case of apparent road rage.

The stabbing happened on Washington Street in Roslindale just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Boston police said the shuttle bus driver was stabbed in the leg after what began as a road rage incident.

Wilkerson began to fight with the victim, stabbed him, and left the area, police said. He turned himself into police around 9 p.m.

There were several people inside the shuttle bus when the stabbing happened.