Celtics assistant Charles Lee reportedly already in consideration for Hornets head coaching job

BOSTON -- The regular season isn't even over yet, but teams are already looking to poach from the Celtics' coaching staff. The Charlotte Hornets will need a new head coach next season, and top Boston assistant Charles Lee is reportedly already in the running.

Charlotte will have a vacancy following the regular season, after Steve Clifford announced Wednesday that he'll be stepping down as head coach and will transition to an advisory role in the Hornets front office. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lee is expected to be considered for Charlotte's head-coaching gig.

Other candidates already include Sacramento's Jordi Fernandez, Miami's Chris Quinn, and Phoenix's Kevin Young, according to Wojnarowski.

With the Celtics sitting as the top team in the NBA with the league's best net rating, it's no surprise that other teams are looking to Mazzulla's staff to potentially find its next head coach. The 38-year-old Lee has only been in Boston for one season, joining the staff last June after serving as Mike Budenholzer's top assistant in Milwaukee for five seasons.

Lee interviewed to take over for Budenholzer after he was let go last season following Milwaukee's first-round exit from the playoffs, but the Bucks went with Adrian Griffin (whom they fired after a 30-13 start to the season). Lee also interviewed with the Pistons, Suns, and Raptors about becoming their next head coach, but ultimately ended up in Boston on Mazzulla's staff.

It's worked out extremely well for both Lee and the Celtics, and it looks like the longtime assistant will get more opportunities to become a head coach this offseason.