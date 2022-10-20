Charlene Casey sentenced in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath

BOSTON – Following a series of emotional victim impact statements a judge ordered Charlene Casey, the woman convicted in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath, sentenced to at least 60 days in prison.

Casey received a 1 year sentence with 60 days served and the remainder suspended for two years. She also must complete 100 hours of community service, and her license will be suspended for 15 years.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk and into Colin's stroller.

"Colin was everything. He was like the largest ray of sunshine available," Colin's mother Kerri McGrath said.

"Because she couldn't be bothered to look left, I will never see my son grow up," she added.

Colin McGrath (Family photo)

Members of Colin's family expressed anger, saying they believe Casey never showed remorse for her actions, and never apologized for the boy's death.

Casey's defense attorney Steven Boozang told the judge that she did not reach out to the family on advice of counsel.

"This is a good person that's been a good person her whole life. And for this one moment that changed everybody's lives, including hers and her family's – not to the extent of the McGraths – it changed everybody's life that day," Boozang said. "She hasn't been without change either."

Charlene Casey during victim impact statements on October 20, 2022. CBS Boston

Brendan McGrath, Colin's father, read a letter to Casey written by Colin's sister Sloane, who was injured during the crash.

"You ruined everything. I'm not going to forgive you until you say sorry. You did something very bad. You need to take responsibility of this at some point. It's not OK," the letter read.

The letter was signed "Sincerely, The very mad Sloane M."

The McGrath family had asked for at least 90 days in jail and permanent loss of driver's license, prosecutors wanted at least 60 days in jail, and defense attorneys asked for probation.