Watch CBS News
Local News

Charity hockey game supports Boston firefighter diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Charity hockey game supports Boston firefighter diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer
Charity hockey game supports Boston firefighter diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer 00:48

QUINCY -- Firefighters from neighboring towns often help each other out at multi-alarm fires, but on Sunday they spent time helping one particular comrade on the hockey rink. 

There was a charity hockey game to support Boston firefighter Matt Troy, who has been diagnosed with stage four liver cancer. 

Matt is an avid hockey player, so the Quincy Fire Department faced off against their counterparts from Boston to raise money for Matt's cancer fight.

A crowd of people filled the stands. 

"I'm impressed but I'm really not surprised because Matt is that type of guy that everybody is going to show up and support," said friend and Quincy firefighter Michael Bind. 

Matt and his fiancee attended the game. 

The 30-year-old was born and raised in Quincy, and joined the fire department after a stint with the Marines. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 12:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.