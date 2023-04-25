Watch CBS News
The art of styling charcuterie boards

Sponsored by Clarke and Treasury Wine Estates

With a passion of for entertaining, creating beautiful food art, and an entrepreneurial spirit, Monisha Misra started the wildly successful BoardsbyMo. In the video above, she joins Host Rachel Holt in the Test Kitchen to teach the art of styling charcuterie boards. Learn how taste, color, variety and styling all contribute to creating the perfect board.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 8:16 AM

