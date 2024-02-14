Woman with "severe passion" for charcuterie starts Massachusetts company after severe arm injury

DANVERS - Robyn Daigle might not have her charcuterie company in Massachusetts if she didn't end up with an unexpected arm injury.

"On February 15th, 2022 just coming up on two years ago, I was rushed to the emergency room with a completely purple arm. I got diagnosed with a very rare condition called thoracic outlet syndrome," she told WBZ-TV.

During her recovery her family told her to quit her corporate job and follow her heart.

"I had a severe passion for charcuterie and I've been doing it for friends and family for years and years and years and everyone just kept telling me, 'Just do it.'"

So she did. She started "Boards For Days" in Danvers.

"My company is a direct correlation to the phrase, 'Life is too short to be anything but happy,'" she said. "I'm not a meal kind of girl. I don't like to sit down and eat a big meal. I like to pick. I would always just create charcuterie boards, a picky board!"

Making the boards came easy, even though she doesn't find herself artistic.

"I can't even draw a smiley face, but for some reason when I was in the kitchen, in the act of styling the food, it brought me so much joy and happiness," she told WBZ.

So now on any holiday, or event, even Valentine's Day, Daigle can provide the gift of meats and cheeses.

"Really being able to help someone else and then just having my passion. Really being able to give back, hand-in-hand. You need help, I can help you, don't worry about it whatsoever and then having that confidence that it's going to be beautiful at the same time," she said.

