Weymouth school gym dedicated in memory of late Sgt. Michael Chesna

Weymouth school gym dedicated in memory of late Sgt. Michael Chesna

Weymouth school gym dedicated in memory of late Sgt. Michael Chesna

WEYMOUTH – Sergeant Michael Chesna's family and friends officially dedicated a Weymouth school gymnasium in his memory on Monday.

During the ceremony at Chapman Middle School, Weymouth leaders recalled Chesna's sacrifice and the incredible way community members supported his family.

Chesna was killed when he confronted a suspect in 2018.

"In the face of this crime, let us stand together and continue to work toward a safer, more compassionate Weymouth, one that Sgt. Chesna dedicated his life to building," Mayor Bob Hedlund said.

After the first proceedings ended this summer in a mistrial, a new trial for the man accused of killing Chesna is expected to start in January.