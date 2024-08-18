Channing Tatum spends 3 days touring Salem, guides say star "could not have been nicer"

SALEM – The Witch City had a special visitor last week as Hollywood superstar Channing Tatum came to Salem with his family as part of a 3-day tour.

Witch City Walking Tours posted about their time with Tatum, who came to Massachusetts at the request of his 11-year-old daughter Evie, who wanted to learn more about the Salem witch trials.

According to the tour group, Tatum and his group "could not have been nicer and were so down to earth."

"Wish we could've spent more time with these wonderful guests! It was an exhausting three days but also incredibly rewarding!!" the business posted.

I have given hundreds of tours over the past ten years as owner and tour guide of Witch City Walking Tours. However,... Posted by Witch City Walking Tours on Friday, August 16, 2024

The business owner said they've given hundreds of tours over 10 years, but "few compare" to Tatum's visit.

"I felt like I was hanging out with friends rather than a celebrity," the owner posted.

The trip included a private walking tour, a special VIP visit to "Pentagram: Witchcraft & Magick Shoppe" for tarot card readings and witchery, plus tours of other historical locations in the area. Tatum and his daughter also went on a cemetery tour, made witch brooms, and visited the Witch Dungeon Museum.

The Peabody Essex Museum also curated a tour of its witch trials exhibit on the third day of the visit.

"[Evie] was so excited to see Salem for the first time and learn as much as possible about the Salem Witch trials," Witch City Walking Tours posted. "It was so much fun to share my love of the city with her."