Chang Farm bean sprouts recalled in Massachusetts

WHATLEY - Mung bean sprouts from Chang Farm in Whatley have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the voluntary recall of 10-pound bulk bags and 12-ounce retail bags with a sel-by date of May 7, 2023. The bean sprouts were sold under the Chang Farm and Nature's Wonder bags/

The bean sprouts were sold throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Consumers are advised to throw out the bean sprouts and wash and sanitize refrigerators, cutting boards and countertops.

Consumers with questions about the warning may contact Chang Farm at 413-522-0234 or 413-222-5519, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.