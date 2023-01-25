Chaim Bloom finally gets his man in Adam Duvall

BOSTON -- Chaim Bloom has been enamored with Adam Duvall for a while. It likely started when the outfielder mashed three homers for the Braves in an empty Fenway Park during the 2020 season.

Duvall hit four homers for the visiting Braves during their three-game sweep of the Sox that late-August series. Less than a year later, Bloom tried to trade for Duvall before he ultimately landed back in Atlanta. Boston ended up with Kyle Schwarber, who worked out pretty well with the Red Sox on their march to the ALCS.

Bloom finally got his man this offseason, as Duvall officially signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Tuesday. Boston's Chief Baseball Officer was pretty excited when announcing the move during his Zoom session with reporters.

"Very, very excited to have Adam on board here. He's a player we've liked for a while," Bloom boomed. "When we were in the recruitment process for him, I told him he was very much on our radar at the deadline in 2021. ... He's a guy whose skillset we've liked for a long time."

Bloom said that Duvall will primarily play center field for the Sox, which will allow Kiké Hernandez to move into the infield. Duvall has only played 71 games in center, compared to 544 in left field and 96 in right. But Bloom is confident that Duvall will be up to the challenge in Fenway Park's cavernous center field.

Overall, there isn't much Bloom doesn't like about adding Duvall. He's a plus-defender with some pop in his bat, and he seems to really like hitting at Fenway. He has six hits in his four games at the old ballyard, five of which went for extra bases. Four of those hits were homers.

"He loves hitting at Fenway. We've seen it way too much in other uniforms," said Bloom. "Hopefully, he'll love it just as much in our uniform."

Duvall should add some power to the Boston lineup, something the team was missing after losing Trevor Story for the season. He's two years removed from a 38-homer, 113-RBI season split between the Marlins and the Braves, when he led the National League in ribbies.

"The ability to change the game with one swing is something that he has," Bloom said of Duvall. "It's the type of right-handed power that I think could play really well in this park. It's true plus-power where he can mishit balls over the Monster, and he can drive balls out the other way."

Duvall had a bit of a power outage last season, when a sprained right wrist limited him to just 86 games with Atlanta. He only hit 12 home runs before undergoing season-ending surgery.

Bloom said that Duvall is a full-go and will be ready for Spring Training.