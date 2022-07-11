Centre Street in Jamaica Plain closes to car traffic for Open Streets Boston event

BOSTON -- Traffic on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain looked different on Sunday. The neighborhood hosted the first "Open Streets Boston" event of the summer.

Car traffic was not allowed on a chunk of Centre Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Instead, the road was converted into a pedestrian festival with food and all sorts of games for kids.

The idea behind the event was to encourage residents to enjoy the block party while also getting to know their local merchants.

One such example was George's Shoes, celebrating its 100th year in business after surviving the pandemic.

"One of the most important ways that we can heal after the pandemic and support our businesses and boost community is by having block parties where everyone can come together, get to know their neighbors, and enjoy the communities that we live in," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

The Open Streets concept was tested last month around Copley Square.

There are two more Open Streets events scheduled for later this summer on Dorchester Avenue and Blue Hill Avenue.