Central Perk announces opening on Boston's Newbury Street, will honor "Friends" star Matthew Perry

BOSTON - "Friends" fans will soon have a new gathering place in Boston. Central Perk Coffeehouse is coming to Newbury Street, and the official opening on Tuesday will feature a tribute to a late star of the show, Matthew Perry.

Boston is the first to get a real-life version of Central Perk that the characters played by Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Perry frequented.

The coffeehouse inside a brownstone will feature an orange couch like the one seen on the show, but the space isn't an exact replica.

The orange couch at Central Perk Brian Nevins

"Our mission was to reimagine Central Perk as it would look and serve as a gathering spot for friends today, not to recreate the actual set," said designer Glen Coben, founder of Glen & Company, in a statement. "The space conveys the 'Central Perk state-of-mind,' a place where people make memories - fall in love, commiserate, tell secrets and share laughter."

The location at 205 Newbury St. will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Soon, it will be open later and plans to offer beer, wine and "a creative twist on espresso martinis."

For now, customers can order six original coffee blends that reference the iconic sitcom, like "How You Doin'? medium roast, "Pivot Blend," medium dark roast, "We Were On A Coffee Break" dark roast, "Oh My Gawd!" cold brew, "Moo Point" decaf and "Gunther" espresso. There's also a menu inspired by investor and "Tom Chef" judge Tom Colicchio that features Joey's Meatball Sandwich, The Moist Maker Turkey Sandwich, Grandma's Chicken Salad and Mama's Little Bakery Cheesecake.

A Boston-themed coffee mug at Central Perk Brian Nevins

Tribute to Matthew Perry

The artwork in the cafe and the coffee cup sleeves will feature familiar quotes from the cast. At the official opening on Tuesday, Central Perk will distribute the Chandler Bing "Can I Interest You In A Sarcastic Comment" coffee sleeve exclusively all day.

Perry, who was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, died at the age of 54 on October 28. He was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home and the cause of death remains unknown. He earned an Emmy nomination for portraying Bing in 2002.