Celtics sign Wenyen Gabriel, a big man with local ties

BOSTON -- The Celtics have added another big man to the mix in Wenyen Gabriel, who already has a few ties to New England.

A native of Khartoum, Sudan, Gabriel started his high school career at Trinity High School in Manchester, New Hampshire. He finished at Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, where he was a five-star recruit in 2016. Gabriel played two collegiate seasons at Kentucky and led the Wildcats with 40 blocks as a sophomore before going undrafted in 2018.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound Gabriel played for the Lakers the last two seasons, his sixth different team since he signed with the Sacramento Kings in 2019. Gabriel gave the Lakers some valuable minutes off the bench last year, averaging 5.5 points off a career-best 59.6 percent from the floor, to go with 4.2 rebounds per game.

Gabriel, 26, also spent time with the L.A. Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Kings during his NBA career, in addition to three seasons in the G league.

With the Celtics, Gabriel will have a chance to fill the void in the front court after Boston traded away big man Robert Williams in a package to land guard Jrue Holiday. Boston's front court is currently comprised of Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet, with Gabriel and Neemias Queta (on a two-way contract) set to battle for a reserve role in training camp.