Celtics' Watch Party for NBA Finals opener to take place between Faneuil Hall and City Hall

BOSTON -- It's quiet now, but come tip-off, downtown Boston will be a sea of green for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu wore her lucky green, telling everyone she wanted a spot for all Celtics fans to come and watch the game together.

The Watch Party will start at 9 p.m. on Thursday between Faneuil Hall and City Hall.

Mayor Wu said this is a family-friendly event with Boston Police on patrol.

She knows it's an exciting time to be a Celtics fan, but Wu is asking for spectators to keep the peace.

"Come out and watch with everyone else and make sure to just be aware of who's around you and that you'll be celebrating alongside families and others," said Wu. "We all know what to do, and we can have a great time, celebrate our team, cheer our hardest, and come back and get rested for Game 2."

Tip-off against the Golden State Warriors is set for 9 p.m. The Celtics are looking for their first NBA title since 2008.