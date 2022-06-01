Watch CBS News
Sports

Ticket prices reportedly averaging more than $1,500 for Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals games

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Travel advisor offers tips for Celtics fans ahead of NBA Finals
Travel advisor offers tips for Celtics fans ahead of NBA Finals 01:43

BOSTON - There are still tickets available to see the NBA Finals in person - but it's going to cost you. 

Game 1 tickets between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in San Francisco Thursday start at $670 and average $1,575, according to StubHub. For Game 2, the average price rises to $1,722.

And going to a game in Boston looks to cost even more on average - close to two grand. StubHub said tickets for Game 3 at the TD Garden start at $805 and average $1,957.

For those fans thinking about flying out to California, a AAA adviser recommends booking quickly and taking a connecting flight instead of nonstop.

"It's pretty last minute, so prices are going to be a little higher than normal," AAA's Felicia Troy said. "They were looking more like the $700-$800 a person range."

Travel agents also recommend that fans give themselves a buffer and not fly the day of the game. Delays or cancellations could mean they don't make it to the game in time. 

StubHub said it expects only 3% of fans at Game 1 to be from Massachusetts, with 71% from California. For Game 3 in Boston, 32% of ticket buyers are from Massachusetts, and 9% are from California. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 1, 2022 / 9:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.