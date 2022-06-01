Ticket prices reportedly averaging more than $1,500 for Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals games

BOSTON - There are still tickets available to see the NBA Finals in person - but it's going to cost you.

Game 1 tickets between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in San Francisco Thursday start at $670 and average $1,575, according to StubHub. For Game 2, the average price rises to $1,722.

And going to a game in Boston looks to cost even more on average - close to two grand. StubHub said tickets for Game 3 at the TD Garden start at $805 and average $1,957.

For those fans thinking about flying out to California, a AAA adviser recommends booking quickly and taking a connecting flight instead of nonstop.

"It's pretty last minute, so prices are going to be a little higher than normal," AAA's Felicia Troy said. "They were looking more like the $700-$800 a person range."

Travel agents also recommend that fans give themselves a buffer and not fly the day of the game. Delays or cancellations could mean they don't make it to the game in time.

StubHub said it expects only 3% of fans at Game 1 to be from Massachusetts, with 71% from California. For Game 3 in Boston, 32% of ticket buyers are from Massachusetts, and 9% are from California.