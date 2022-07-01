Celtics reportedly showing interest in free agent center Thomas Bryant

BOSTON -- The Celtics have been quiet in free agency, but there could be some movement on the horizon. Boston is reportedly interested in free agent center Thomas Bryant, who has other contenders vying for his services.

Bryant, 24, is expected to make his decision sometime Friday morning, according to Chris B Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Haynes also mentions the Los Angeles Lakers being involved in the Bryant sweepstakes.

A second-round pick out of Indiana in 2017, Bryant has been a solid rebounder during his five-year career, averaging 5.7 boards in just over 20 minutes per game. His best season came in 2019-20 with the Washington Wizards, when the 6-foot-10 center averaged 13.2 points and a career-best 7.2 rebounds over 46 games. Bryant started 36 games for Washington that year, and has started 108 of the 170 games that he's played in.

But health is the biggest concern with Bryant, who can't seem to avoid the injury bug. He was limited to 10 games in 2020-21 after partially tearing his ACL in early January. He didn't return until last January, and played in just 27 games for Washington, averaging 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds.

But Boston needs some frontcourt depth given Rob Williams' injury history and Al Horford's age, and they should be able to sign Thomas on a fairly cheap deal. (Which is important since the Celtics don't have much cap space.)

Daniel Theis is the only other big man on the roster at the moment, and signing Bryant to the veteran's minimum would potentially open the door to a Theis trade. That would allow Boston to shed his $8.7 million salary and give the front office a little more flexibility in free agency. Or the Celtics could keep both Theis and Bryant as insurance, and head into the season with some pretty good depth down low.