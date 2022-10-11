Watch CBS News
Celtics sign Roxbury native A.J. Reeves to Exhibit 10 contract

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON  -- The Celtics added another local kid to the mix on Monday, reportedly signing Roxbury's A.J. Reeves to an Exhibit 10 contract. Reeves, who played his college ball at Providence, will likely head to Maine after training camp concludes.

The Reeves signing was first reported by Adam Zagoria of New York Times Sports and Forbes. An Exhibit 10 deal is for one year at the NBA's minimum, which can be converted to a two-way contract ahead of the season. 

Before signing Reeves, the Celtics waived power forward Luka Šamanić, who is also expected to end up in Maine.

Reeves attended Brimmer and May School in Newton before a solid four-year collegiate career at Providence. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard helped the Friars make a run to the Sweet 16 in last year's NCAA Tournament, averaging 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as a senior. He was a 42 percent shooter at Providence, though his shooting percentage dipped to 36.1 percent in 2022.

He went undrafted in the NBA Draft in June, but now Reeves will have a chance to play for his hometown Celtics -- or at least earn a spot in the organization. Boston has one final exhibition game left on Friday night in Montreal against the Toronto Raptors, before opening the regular season next Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 8:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

