Celtics schedule leaks: Details emerge on Opening Night and Warriors rematches

BOSTON -- The 2022-23 NBA season will reportedly tip off in Boston.

Fresh off a trip to the Finals, the Celtics will be the first team to play next season, hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Oct. 18. The game will be broadcast on TNT and will be followed by the champion Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers.

That was one of several schedule leaks reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania on Monday night.

Sources: NBA's 2022-23 Opening Night, Oct. 18 on TNT:



- 76ers at Celtics

- And as previously reported: Lakers at Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

The Celtics and the 76ers split their four matchups last season, with each team winning one road and one home game.

Charania also reported on Boston's two matchups with the Warriors, who beat the Celtics in six games in the NBA Finals. The first rematch will take place out west on Dec. 10, with the Warriors coming to Boston on Jan. 19.

Golden State-Boston NBA Finals rematch dates for the 2022-23 season, per sources:



Dec. 10 in Golden State

Jan. 19 in Boston — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

Last season, the Celtics won their only regular season game in San Francisco while the Warriors took the regular-season matchup in Boston. The Celtics were 1-2 at home and on the road during the NBA Finals, with the Warriors clinching last year's title on the TD Garden floor.

The 2022-23 NBA schedule should be announced sometime in the near future, though the league is likely waiting on the Kevin Durant trade to finalize next season's slate.