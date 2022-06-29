Celtics reportedly turned down Knicks trade offer of Alec Burks for Evan Fournier TPE

BOSTON -- There were some rumblings that the Celtics could potentially use their $17.1 million TPE on Knicks guard Alec Burks, but it sounds like the team is setting its sights on someone bigger.

According to MassLive's Brian Robb, Boston turned down New York's offer for the veteran guard for that Traded Player Exception, which the team received when Evan Fournier signed with the Knicks last offseason.

The Knicks have been looking to shed salary this summer in order to make a run at free agent point guard Jalen Brunson, and were pretty much looking to give Burks and others away. Burks was reportedly traded to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night, with New York also sending out Nerlens Noel and two second-round picks to clear up $19 million in cap space.

In turning down the Knicks, Brad Stevens is banking on someone more impactful becoming available for Boston's massive TPE. It's a gamble, but Stevens didn't want to miss out on someone else for Burks, who is signed for $10 million this season with a team option for 2022-23. There is a chance that Burks could become available during the season, anyways.

Boston did miss out on another rumored TPE target on Wednesday, with the Washington Wizards reportedly finalizing a multi-player trade that will send Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Denver Nuggets.

The Celtics have until July 18 to use that $17.1 million TPE. Stevens also has a handful of other, smaller, TPEs at his disposal this summer, many of which will likely go unused.