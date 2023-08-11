Celtics reportedly set to visit Lakers on Christmas Day

BOSTON -- Basketball fans will get to spend their Christmas Day watching one of the best rivalries in the game. The Boston Celtics are reportedly set to visit the Los Angeles Lakers on the NBA's marquee day this season.

With the Celtics set to contend for an NBA title again in 2023-24, the NBA is giving them what could be the biggest game of the league's big day. Boston will visit their longtime rival from L.A., according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

NBA’s Christmas Day games for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium:



🎄Bucks @ Knicks

🎄76ers @ Heat

🎄Celtics @ Lakers

🎄Mavericks @ Suns

🎄Warriors @ Nuggets — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2023

Both teams made it to their respective Conference Finals last season, with Boston falling to the Miami Heat in seven games and the Lakers getting swept by Denver Nuggets. With both teams expected to be in title contention again this season, the NBA wants to showcase the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown-Kristaps Porzingis trio against LeBron James and Anthony Davis on its signature day.

The Celtics won both games against the Lakers last season, with each game going to overtime. Boston has taken three of the last four meetings against their longtime rival.

This will be the eighth straight season that the Celtics play on Christmas Day. Boston is 16-20 all-time on Christmas, and 5-3 since 2012.

Last season, Tatum dropped 41 points on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks at TD Garden on Christmas Day as the Celtics rolled to a 139-118 victory.