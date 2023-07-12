Celtics officially sign Kristaps Porzingis to contract extension

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics announced Wednesday that the team has officially signed Kristaps Porzingis to a contract extension.

Terms of the deal were not announced, though reports indicated that the deal would pay Porzingis $60 million over two years. The extension years will kick in after the upcoming season, for which Porzingis will earn $36 million.

The 27-year-old Porzingis was acquired by Boston in a three-team trade that sent Marcus Smart to Memphis and Tyus Jones to Washington.

He had a career year last season with the Wizards, averaging 23.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in his 65 games played.

For his career, Porzingis has averaged 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per game in 402 career games played.