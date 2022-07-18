Celtics sign Summer League standout Mfiondu Kabengele to two-way deal

BOSTON -- The Celtics have been searching for some more front court depth this offseason, and found at least one option during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Boston has signed Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way contract following an impressive showing in the Summer League.

The 24-year-old Kabengele turned some heads over the last week, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks over his five summer contests. He provided some highlights with a few thunderous dunks and some solid rim protection on defense for the summer Celtics.

After capping off his summer slate with 18 points and four rejections in Boston's loss to Brooklyn on Saturday night, Kabengele was given a two-way deal from the Celtics. He'll now likely spend most of the 2022-23 season with the Maine Celtics of the G League, but he can spend up to 45 days with Boston.

With Robert Williams, Al Horford, Grant Williams, and Luke Kornet making up Boston's front court depth at the moment, Kabengele may get a few looks from the big club.

Following an impressive two-year career at Florida State, Kabengele was drafted with the 27th overall pick by the Nets in 2019. He was traded to the Clippers the next day and appeared in 35 games for Los Angeles over two seasons, before he was traded to the Kings in March of 2021. He was waived a few days later and signed a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers shortly after, and played 16 games for the Cavs to close the 2021 season. Kabengele played 25 games for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League last season, averaging 17.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Now the 6-foot-9 big man will get another shot to stick in the NBA with the Celtics.