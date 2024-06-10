Celtics fan hailed as "guy with green hair" feeling positive ahead of Celtics-Mavericks Game 3

BOSTON - The Celtics delivered victories in the first two games against the Dallas Mavericks at home. Now, the team is heading to Dallas for Game 3 on Wednesday, and fans are starting to feel confident.

"There are so many fans of the Celtics that love the Celtics. I mean, this city is going to explode when they win," said Russell Medeiros from Woburn.

Medeiros, 64, is a Celtics superfan whose love for the team started with his first game when he was seven years old, watching Bill Russell on the Garden court.

"When he got on the floor, everyone was cheering Russell and my name being Russell, I was sold for the Celtics," he said.

"Guy with green hair"

Now, he has turned his Celtics passion into an art project. Every home game, Medeiros paints his hair and beard an eye-popping neon green. He even has his own "player" card, which refers to him as the "guy with green hair."

When it comes to neon green paint, Medeiros says he is stocked up.

"I probably have one, two, three, four cases with 12 in it so 48. I'm almost good for part of next year," he joked

Medeiros' big green energy is gaining steam. A Florida man saw his hair on YouTube and copied his look during Game 2.

"He inspired me and I actually ran into him leaving the game last night," the man said.

Now, Medeiros is hoping that Celtics clinch the series, but he is not necessarily looking for a clean sweep.

"The perfect ending would be for them to win it in game five at home and being there again like in 2008," Medeiros said.