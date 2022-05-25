Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams questionable for Game 5 vs. Heat

BOSTON -- We're once again playing the waiting game with a pair of Celtics players and their status for Wednesday night's Game 5 against the Miami Heat. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both listed as questionable for the playoff tilt.

Smart is still dealing with a right ankle sprain that he suffered in Game 3, which caused him to sit out Monday night's Game 4 victory in Boston. Williams returned and played 19 minutes on Monday night, after missing Game 3 with left knee soreness.

While Williams played Monday -- and played well -- he is still considered day to day with his knee issue. He made a huge impact in his short amount of time on the floor in Game 4, locking down the paint for the Boston defense while throwing down some jams on the offensive end.

We'll hopefully find out more about both Boston players after the team's morning shootaround in Miami, but will likely have to wait until a few hours before Wednesday night's 8:30 pm tipoff.

The Heat have a pretty big injury report for Game 4, with five players listed as questionable. That includes guard Tyler Herro, who missed Game 4 with a left groin strain.

Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Struss (hamstring) , P.J. Tucker (knee) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are all questionable for Game 5 in Miami. Jimmy Butler, who was questionable for Game 4 after making an early departure from Game 3, is not listed on Miami's injury report.

The Eastern Conference Finals is currently tied 2-2. Wednesday night's winner will have an opportunity to clinch a trip to the NBA Finals when the series shifts back to Boston for Game 6 on Friday evening.