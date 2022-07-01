Celtics reportedly acquire Malcolm Brogdon in trade with Pacers

BOSTON -- If you wanted the Celtics to acquire a true point guard this offseason, you're going to love Brad Stevens' latest move. Boston has reportedly acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers.

The trade was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, with the Celtics sending out a massive collection of players and a first-round pick to Indiana.

Boston didn't have to give up anything talent-wise though, trading Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, and Juwan Morgan, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Pacers in the swap. There goes the bench mob that celebrated just about every bucket by the Celtics last postseason, but Boston can probably live with that sacrifice.

Stevens was able to acquire a true playmaking point guard to play with Marcus Smart, and it didn't cost him any of his core players. It's a very good move by the Celtics' president of basketball ops.

Boston now has a ton of depth in the backcourt with Smart, Brogdon, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard. The 6-foot-5 Brogdon is another player on the C's roster that can defend multiple positions.

Brogdon has dealt with some injuries in recent years and played only 36 games last season, but he's a solid player whenever he's on the floor. The 29-year-old averaged 19.1 points for the Pacers last season off 45 percent shooting to go with 5.9 assists per game. His three-point shooting dipped a bit to 31 percent, but he's a 38 percent shooter from downtown for his six-year career.

The Celtics will also have him under control for three more seasons, with Brogdon set to make $22.6 million next season and $22.5 million in 2023-24 and 2024-25. If you were wondering if the Celtics were going to spend this offseason, there's your answer.

Boston is also reportedly set to sign Danilo Gallinari to a two-year deal once he clears waivers, and still owns that $17.1 million TPE to use before July 18. But with a hefty tax bill coming Wyc Grousbeck's way after the Brogdon pickup, that TPE may go unused.