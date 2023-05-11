What the Celtics need to do to force a Game 7 against the 76ers

BOSTON -- Let's just move on from the last two times we saw the Celtics take the court. Games 4 and 5 happened and it's important not to forget the how or the why that got the Celtics into a 3-2 series crater against the 76ers, but revisiting them right now is just going to make everyone upset again.

And that is not the kind of mojo anyone needs heading into Thursday night's must-win-or-that's-freakin'-it Game 6 in Philadelphia on Thursday night. All of the momentum rests with the 76ers after they've taken the last two games, and now the Celtics have to really get down to work to force a Game 7 back in Boston on Sunday afternoon.

Marcus Smart has said that Game 6 is going to be a dogfight, so expect the Celtics to come out with everything they've got. (Then again, Malcolm Brogdon said Game 5 was a must-win and that turned... damn, there we go talking about Game 5.) Their backs are against the wall, which should make the Celtics a dangerous team.

Unfortunately we don't know which Celtics team is going to show up on a nightly basis: The one that looks like a title favorite or the one that looks like they've forgotten how to play basketball.

Here's how the Celtics can make sure it's the former and not the latter on Thursday night:

Get the Jays going together

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should be riding high off their All-NBA honors on Wednesday night. Honors they deserved after they both put together stellar regular seasons.

And they've both had their moments in the postseason, though Brown has been much better than Tatum as of late. For whatever reason, they can't seem to get going at the same time and play off each other. That is when the Celtics are their most dangerous, when their two stars are shining bright together.

Brown has been starting off hot, while Tatum has been ice cold to begin games. Tatum was 0-for-5 in the first quarters of Games 4 and 5, and has missed 14 straight shots in the opening frame. It's been rough.

But Tatum has been able to get it going later, which on Tuesday night, didn't help the team dig out of their Game 5 hole. He had 36 points at the end of that night, but they were fairly hollow, meaningless points.

Brown has been the opposite. He's been starting fast, but then becomes an afterthought later in the game. The Celtics need to find a happy medium where both of their star players play off each other. They can't afford to trade quarters in Game 6.

And the Celtics really can't afford another slow start from Tatum and another hole by the end of the first quarter.

Change it up a bit right from the jump

The Celtics love love love their small lineups that allow them to create matchup nightmares on offense and go switch crazy on defense. But it hasn't been working all that well against Philadelphia.

Derrick White was awesome during the regular season. He was the team's third star behind Tatum and Brown for much of the season. But he's returned to earth against Philadelphia, especially in Boston's losses.

A plus-minus dynamo in the regular season, White was a minus-15 in Game 5. He's a minus-38 in Boston's three losses this series. He hasn't been the same defensive force we saw during the regular season.

Maybe it's time for Joe Mazzulla to make a change in the starting five, one that will help slow Philadelphia down on the offensive end while also giving the Celtics a little more presence down low on offense. It might be time to get Robert Williams back in the starting lineup.

Williams hasn't been the same all season, but the Celtics need to get something out of him. Al Horford needs to stay on the floor despite his shooting woes, because his presence from downtown forces Embiid to the perimeter when the C's are on offense. That could open the door for some of those Rob Lobs that have completely vanished from the Celtics playbook.

Having White come off the bench could also help the Boston bench, which has been getting completely outplayed the last two games. It may seem like a desperation move, but these are desperate times.

Play defense

As in, any defense. The Celtics didn't play much in the last two games. They've really only lived up to their defensive potential twice this postseason: Game 1 vs. the Hawks and Game 2 against Philly.

The Celtics have looked lost against the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick-and-roll, which has given both stars the freedom they need to get to their spots. It's getting a little old, and if they lose the series, their inability to adjust on that particular set will be one of the main reasons they lose the series.

When the Celtics are locked in on defense, it tends to transfer over to their offense. Frustrating the opposition fuels them like nothing else, and it usually leads to guys giving that extra push. They start diving for loose balls, even if it means their face might get stomped. They start running on offense and the ball really starts to move. All of that puts the other team on their heels.

Lock in on defense, and good things should follow all over the floor.

Own that glass

The Celtics obviously lost the rebounding battle on Tuesday, thanks to the 50 (!) shots that they missed. Making shots (especially their open ones) would help them in that department on Thursday night.

But so would a little more heart. The Celtics had none of that under the basket in Game 5, and that was evident from the jump when Philadelphia pulled down four offensive boards in the opening five minutes. That cannot happen Thursday night from a team looking to stave off elimination.

Boston is 20-21 during the regular season and the playoffs when they lose the rebounding war. They are 39-8 when they win.

So go box out and stop giving away easy offensive boards. Please.