Celtics announce plans to honor Bill Russell with special "City Edition" uniforms

BOSTON -- The Celtics will honor the late Bill Russell throughout the 2022-23 season, and it will all begin on Opening Night in Boston.

The Celtics will be the first team to play in the new season, hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 18 at TD Garden. That will be the first of two Bill Russell tribute games, the team announced Wednesday.

In addition to a series of "special activities" that evening, the Celtics will also unveil their Bill Russell tribute "City Edition" uniforms on Opening Night. The Celtics will wear their Russell tribute uniforms 12 times during the 2022-23 season; six times at home and six times on the road.

The second Russell tribute game will fall on Russell's birthday on Feb. 12 when Boston hosts the Memphis Grizzlies.

Russell, who won 11 championships in his 13 seasons with the Celtics, passed away on July 31 at age 88. The NBA announced at his funeral service that Russell's No. 6 will be retired league-wide, and there will be a shamrock with the No. 6 on every court throughout the season.