Celtics hire Jeff Van Gundy as senior consultant of basketball operations

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Jeff Van Gundy has joined the Boston Celtics as a senior consultant of basketball operations, the team announced on Saturday.

Van Gundy, the former New York Knicks and Houston Rockets head coach, was laid off by ESPN earlier this year.

According to Brian Robb of MassLive, Van Gundy will split time between Boston and Maine, where the Celtics' G-League team plays.

"Any time you get to add like high-character, high-level, professional people, I think it's a no-brainer and so fortunate enough that he's here, not just for the coaching staff, but for everybody," head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters, via ESPN.

First published on October 15, 2023 / 1:59 PM

