Here's the Celtics-Heat first round playoff schedule

BOSTON -- Here we go again with another Celtics-Heat playoff series. The two rivals will square off in the first round of this year's NBA playoffs, marking the third straight postseason that Boston will try to get by Miami.

It's the fourth time these two will meet in the playoffs in the last five years. The Celtics have won only one of the last three playoff showdowns with the Heat, and lost Game 1 in each of those series.

Boston will look to end that Sunday afternoon when the series tips off at TD Garden. Here's the full schedule for the Celtics-Heat first-round playoff series:

Game 1: Sunday, April 21 at 1 p.m. @ TD Garden

Game 2: Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. @ TD Garden

Game 3: Saturday, April 27 at 6 p.m. @ Kaseya Center

Game 4: Monday, April 29 at TBD @ Kaseya Center

Game 5: Wednesday, May 1 at TBD @ TD Garden*

Game 6: Friday, May 3 at TBD @ Kaseya Center *

Game 7: Sunday, May 5 at TBD @TD Garden*

*If necessary

The top-seeded Celtics have home court advantage throughout the playoffs, which is bad news for any team coming to Boston. The Celtics lost just four games at TD Garden all season, and set a new franchise record by winning 20 straight on their home floor to start the season.

The Celtics made it a point to defend their home court all season after their embarrassing 5-6 record at TD Garden in last year's playoffs. They won just one of their four home games against Miami in last year's postseason matchup in the Eastern Conference Finals.

But with a loaded roster, a 3-0 record against Miami in the regular season, and a revenge factor in the air, expect the Celtics to come out firing on Sunday. The Heat will also be without their best player in the series as Jimmy Butler is sidelined with an MCL injury. The Celtics shouldn't overlook the Heat, but they should also be able to make quick work of their first-round opponent.