As Celtics-Heat series gets underway, Canal Street businesses 'live and die' by playoff crowds

BOSTON – This year's NBA playoffs are bringing back familiar feelings of 2020 for basketball fans. But for businesses in Boston, that couldn't be further from the truth.

In the heart of the COVID pandemic, the playoffs took place in a "bubble" in Florida, while sports bars along Boston's Canal Street where shuttered.

Three years later, the street is closed again near TD Garden with the Celtics again set to take on the Heat. But businesses couldn't be happier this time around.

"For the city to be able to shut the street down and have more excitement out there, it's shut down for the right reason," said Hurricanes Manager Desmond Kerins. "It will be a mirror image of what happened."

The same four teams from the bubble are at it again this year. The Lakers are playing the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, while the Celtics open at home against the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. But this time, TD Garden and nearby bars promise to be packed.

"It's awesome. It's the reason we're down here to be honest with you. We live and die by the Garden. We were not open because of the whole pandemic," said Kerins, who added that it was hard on the business and its employees alike.

According to the City of Boston, in 2020 food services jobs decreased by nearly 40%

"There were five places on this street. They're all gone," Kerins said.

Three years later, business owners and neighbors are excited to see Boston back in action and they're all pulling for a Celtics win.

"It's been a long, weird couple years and it's great to be outdoors and enjoying the things that feel normal again like basketball," Celtics fan Rafa Perez said.