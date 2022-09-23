Celtics fans react to season-long suspension of Coach Ime Udoka

BOSTON - Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended by the team for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies.

Fans WBZ spoke with Thursday night are mad that Udoka's mistakes could take the Celtics down from the top of their game.

"You should've known better. What's wrong with you. Just do better," one woman said.

"I don't know man. We've been waiting like 10 years to get back to the finals," another fan said. "Like obviously he might have messed up you know? But people have done a lot worse and have gotten a lot less."

The team says Udoka's future beyond this season is yet to be determined. ESPN is reporting the suspension is because of a consensual relationship with a female staff member.

"So many questions with this situation here and so many of them will just remain unanswered," said podcast host and Celtics writer John Karalis. He says with the Celtics' mention of Udoka's uncertain future, the allegations are likely very serious.

"I know Brad Stevens well enough to know that he doesn't take this type of punishment lightly, and for it to be this harsh, there is a reason for it. It's not doled out lightly," Karalis said.

With the suspension official and the rumors swirling around about why, Celtics fans are just frustrated and worried for the season's potential.

"I just feel like it never ends with this team," a fan said. "I feel like it never ends. I just want to be a normal organization."

