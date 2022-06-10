Celtics fans excited for Game 4 of NBA Finals in Boston

BOSTON - You could feel the energy near TD Garden hours before Friday night's tipoff for Game Four of the NBA Finals.

"Oh we are feeling really good," said Abraham McDonald of Jackson, Mississippi. "We think we have a good chance we just have to come out there with our hands on fire play good defense and rebound the ball."

McDonald has floor tickets to Friday's game. When asked how he landed those he joked, "We saved up for about 20 years."

Others like Ken O'Donnell hit the road at 3 a.m. Friday. O'Donnell traveled from New Brunswick, Canada just to be in Boston for the game.

"I have been waiting almost my whole life to see the Celtics back in the finals," O'Donnell said. He was decked out in his favorite Celtics gear too. "2008 champion shirt. Any time I have not worn this shirt they have lost. So, I am wearing it for the win."

Steven Diaz got tickets and is in town from Tampa, Florida. This is a day he has waited years for. "A dream come true," said Diaz. "I dreamed about this moment my whole entire life."

Fans pull for their favorite players whether it's Marcus Smart or Jayson Tatum. But no one is as big of a fan of Al Horford than Arelis Reynoso. She is his mother after all.

"It's so emotional," said Reynoso. "It's too many years waiting for this and in this moment, we are grateful to have the opportunity. We need to win. We need to do the same thing we did in Game 3. At home, the fans know they are the sixth man on the court, so we need to win."